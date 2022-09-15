From John Adams Minna

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has warned Nigerians to be wise in the choice tjey make in 2023,saying that t JH e country does want any greedy politicians who will not think about the interest of the country.

He said any candidate whose interest is to amass for himself should not be voted for

Jonathan gave the warning in Minna Niger state capita on Thursday when he spoke to newsmen after paying a courtesy visit on former Head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar rtd at his uphill residence.

“We all wish our country well especially for the young people, elections are coming they have to select the person you believe that will lead us well, serve us well, the leader is also a servant as a President you lead you serve” Jonathan said.

He added that Nigeria needs “Somebody that will take the interest of all of us, the interest of the country, somebody that will not compromise our own interest for his own aggrandizement”.

The former president said in 2023 Nigeria also needs ” Somebody that will carry all of us along most especially somebody that will take Nigeria as a project”.

He prayed that Nigeria will have a free and fair election which will be conducted in an environment that there will be peace and love

On the reason for his visit to Minna Jonathan who described himself as the ” The most Junior among all the former Presidents” said ” From time to time I use to go round and greet them for sometime now I have not seen General Abdulsalami.

He declared that : “There is nothing special about the visit it is a regular visit that I normally do” before wishing the former Head of state well and speedy recovery.

Jonathan said Nigeria needs the services of General Abdulsalami now that ” we are talking about election, you know he chairs the National Peace Committee that tries to midwife the Peace Process during election

“There is so much pressure on him now so that the 2023 election will be conducted freely fairly and in an environment that there will be peace and love”

Dr Jonathan also visited former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his Minna uphill residence.

He arrived Minna the Minna country home of General Abdulsalami at about 1.59pm and went into a closed door meeting with the former military Head of State for about 57 minutes before moving to the residence of General Babangida.