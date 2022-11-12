From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, yesterday, appealed to security agencies to beef up security around the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC), facilities across the country with a view of securing them ahead of the elections.

The National President of the Union Comrade, Chris Isiguzo, made the call while briefing the press at the weekend on the resolutions of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) held in Benin City, Edo State.

The union’s NEC meeting /Tax Conference had as it theme, ” Tax : Towards an Inclusive Collection and Administration.

Isiguzo, who said that the 2023 general elections is very important to the country noted that security agencies must ensure that all INEC facilities must be protected so that they will not be destroyed by unscrupulous elements who never mean well for the country.

He also admonished the security agencies to desist from any form of intimidation, harassment and clamping down of media houses and their workers while performing their duty before, during and after the elections but most work harmoniously together in the forthcoming election.

The NUJ president also called on political parties to be tolerance and allow equal access to public facilities such as the stadia to carry out their political rallies rather than shutting them out.

While calling on the federal government to do all it could to mitigate the impact of flood on the impacted communities and states, the union called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the state of our roads.

The union further called on federal government to ensure that the traditional rulers are duly assigned their constitutional roles adding that it help to reduce crime in our society because they are closer to the people and can easily tackle and problem brought before them.

He, however, frowned at a situation whereby non core professionals Journalists are chosen to be media aides by political parties, government and its officials, adding that they should learn to put the round peg in a round hole.

He, however, commended the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for providing the enabling environment for the successful hosting of the NEC meeting just as he lauded his infrastructural development in the state.