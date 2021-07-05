From Fred Itua, Abuja

The University of Jos, Alumni has added its voice to the continued call on Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, to run for the president of the nation in 2023, noting that he had the needed criteria, describing him as a wind of welcome change

The university Alumni made the call on Saturday through its National President, Johnson Sani, at the grand reception dinner in honour of Muhammed Onogwu, chief press secretary to Governor Bello.

The national president said his tenure as Kogi State governor has ushered in a dispensation of general development as he has justified the confidence of the people who elected him into leadership position.

He said Governor Bello has carved a good image for himself as a successful governor, who believed in selfless service to humanity and more specifically his numerous landmarks infrastructure development which he has evenly spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“The governor has distinguished himself as the most female gender sensitive and surpassed the 35 percent female gender inclusiveness in government. The appointment of women as his secretary to the state government, head of service and other very key departments or agencies of government has affirmed this claim.

“Governor Bello also extended his women inclusiveness to the grassroots where as the party leader, he gave a nod for a woman vice chairmanship ticket across the 21 councils of the state and also the leadership of the legislative arm of the local government.

“It is vital to also note that at every local government between three and four women are elected as councillors and in all, the government of Kogi State have over 200 women in either elective or appointive positions at all levels.”

Nuhu said the governor has excelled at securing the lives and property of people of Kogi State, adding that not only can persons within and outside Kogi State attest to the reliable security architecture in the state, many institutions have attested that Kogi State was the safest in the country, noting that despite being bordered by 10 states, the confluence state has been relatively peaceful.

“As a nationalist, Governor Bello has taken a lead role in his believe in a one united indivisible Nigeria and often times because of his good reputation as a man who is honest and dependable, he has waded into certain lingering crisis which had the tendency to plunge our edgy nation into mayhem,” he said.

The national president alluded that his antecedents have thus become the song on the lips of all and sundry, hence he is being sought after nationally as we clamour for a reinvigorated Nigeria.

Kogi State governor, in his remarks after being decorated by the Alumni and presented an award as a friend of the institution, thanked the Alumni for the good gestures and encomium poured on him, adding that he remained committed to sustaining all the good virtues which they have eschewed.

He lauded the alumni for projecting a peace frontier despite their diversity, adding that the university has produced renowned individuals, many of whom have added value to the state, including the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, the celebrant and many others.

