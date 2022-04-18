From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Director General of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, has said Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State will clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential ticket in a free and fair contest.

She stated this, yesterday, in response to questions on the ability of the governor to match older politicians seeking the APC presidential ticket.

She explained that there were currently a lot of young persons, who wish to see the younger generations play more key roles in the affairs of the country.

According to her, “it is good that you said heavyweights. But he will win in a free and fair contest. His chances are actually the best of the group because in a competition, it is about the voters and 60 per cent of Nigerians are under 30. I am his director general because I believe in him.

“There have been a ground swell in our country by young people to play a bigger role in our political affairs. You do know about the not-too-to-run campaign that has been going on for a long time, which led to the president signing the Not-too-young-to-run Bill into law.

“Nigerian young people are ready to take more responsibilities in the governing of our affairs and this is the young people’s candidate.

“But we really value and appreciate the heavyweights and those you call tested politicians, and they can be sure if, God willing, we have president Bello in 2023, he will carry them along, he will be consulting them and seeking their counsel.

“He will be wanting to build on their networks and resources because the country belongs to all of us, it belongs to the tested politicians and, most especially, the young people of Nigeria.”

The campaign director general added that Bello enjoys a broad based support across the country, following his wide spread consultations with critical stakeholders within and outside the ruling party.

She said: “At this time, the APC has said all candidates are free to contest. They have given no restrictions by zone and we are guided by that and our candidate has the freedom to put his candidacy forward…”

“I can assure you his candidacy that he has put forward has been done with a lot of consultations from within the party to the highest level and there have been no reservations to his candidacy. The support across Nigeria is overwhelming.”