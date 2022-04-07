From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A former Director General of National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Dr. Paul Orhii, has said that Benue can become the richest state in the country, if properly governed.

Orhii disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after receiving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship nomination form bought and presented to him by his friends, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The erstwhile NAFDAC boss said he was motivated to run for the Benue State governorship election because of the challenges confronting the state, adding that he remains the best option for the Benue number one job.

” The achievement I have been able to make both in NAFDAC and outside, have been recognized by my friends, that is why you are here today to send me forth to see how we can be able to build on what ever have been done by the previous administration and take Benue to a greater high.

” Benue has a lot of potentials, that it can even be richer than the richest state. We have to turn Benue. For us, agriculture is our oil and we can make more money in Benue state and deliver good governance.

“I am particularly position to do that because in my previous service with NAFDAC, I was able to see in other countries how the food industries have turned those countries around and we have that potential in Benue, that is why it is called the food basket of the nation.

“With this support, you are giving me today, we will do our best and it will never be about myself but the service to the people of Benue state and Nigeria at large,” he said.

