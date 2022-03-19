From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu has obtained the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) nomination forms for the 2023 governorship election.

Abounu, after obtaining the PDP Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the gubernatorial primary,, promised to give youths a pride of place in his administration, if he is elected governor.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The deputy governor further stated that he has the requisite experience to govern Benue State and move it to the next level, promising to harness the agricultural potentials of the state, if elected.

According to him, “I have served three different administrations and today I am the sitting deputy governor, who has been in office for two times. I think I have garnered enough experience to be able to lead the state.

“I have been special adviser in the state in one administration; commissioner for two times in another administration and now deputy governor for two times in the current administration.”

The deputy governor added ” the younger generation needs my experience. They need my level of education. They need all the things that I have gathered over the years, especially in three different administrations. And by the way, my policy when I get sworn in, two hours later, I will be announcing members of my cabinet and this cabinet will be made up of 60 to 70% of the youths.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

” They need my experience and I need their resourcefulness. I need their energy, I need their current knowledge. So, I have no problem at all.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Abouno, while responding to questions on his chances of succeeding his principal, expressed optimism that he will emerge the next governor of Benue State.

According to him, “between me and my governor, in nearly seven years. We have not had one single quarrel. My Governor, understands me and I understand him. We are together in virtually everything that we do.

“He trusts me so much to the extent that he sends me on errand to the governor’s forum meeting, to the National Economic Council meeting, to even the Council of States that is presided over by the president himself, I represent him there.

” I represent him in the northern governors forum meeting and I have had the singular opportunity of having and trusting in me all the assignments that they go.”