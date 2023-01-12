From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Benue state has began its governorship campaigns rally with a call on all residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them vote massively for the party.

Governor Samuel Ortom who led the campaign train to Logo, Ukum and Katsina Ala Local Government Areas (LGA), on Thursday said they are billed to visit all the 23 LGAs of the state to canvass votes for their party candidates.

Speaking at the party rally in Ugba the headquarters of Logo LGA, of the state, Ortom told the Benue people that “If you fail to collect your PVCs, you will disenfranchise yourselves thereby not voting for our dear party which is also your party.

“I encourage you to vote en masse for all the PDP candidates and do not allow yourselves to be deceived by candidates of other political parties because they do not have anything to offer,” he said.

The PDP governorship candidate in Benue, Mr Titus Uba, appreciated the people for praying for his quick recovery, ams solicited their votes to enable him lead the state.

Uba said that Sen. Gabriel Suswam had done great things for the people of the Benue North East Senatorial District and they were speaking volumes in favour of PDP, therefore, there was no need to worry about the outcome of the forthcoming elections because he said was confident that all the PDP candidates in the state will win their elections.

Former Governor of Benue and Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Sen. Gabriel Suswam urged the people of the area to rally round Uba, support and vote all PDP candidates to ensure that they win their elections.

He told them that a vote for Uba who is their grandson would benefit them immensely especially that he has the capacity and experience having held several positions of governance in the past.

The Director-General (DG), Uba/Ngbede Campaign Organisation, Mr Cletus Tyokyaa, expressed confidence that Benue people would vote massively for all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.