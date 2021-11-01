From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant, Heman Hembe, has said the prevailing challenges confronting Benue State are surmountable if the right person is allowed to take the mantle of leadership in 2023.

Hembe, who is throwing his hat in the ring, promised to transform Benue State with all the God-given resources and potential the state is blessed with if given the opportunity to serve as governor.

The member, representing Konshisha/Vandeikya federal constituency in the green chambers of the National Assembly, disclosed this at Tse-Agberagba, Konshisha Local Government Area of the state during a consultative meeting with traditional council, led by Jam Gbinde and his council of chiefs.

The governorship candidate, who was at the palace to inform them of his ambition and seek their blessings, said Benue needs someone who is passionate and has the vision with a clear cut agenda to drive development and revamp the socio-economic fortunes of the people.

While lamenting that Benue still ranks high in the poverty index level in the country with infrastructural deficit, near absence of industries, among many others attributes, the lawmaker said if given the opportunity to run, Benue would be better for it.

He, therefore, solicited the prayers and blessings of the royal fathers to enable him succeed as he begins his campaign next week.

Chairman of the Konshisha local government traditional council, Mue Ter, Ter Ikyor 1, Gbinde, urged Hembe to go ahead saying the ancestors are behind him as he starts his campaign.

