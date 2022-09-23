Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Thursday said his utmost desire was for all communities in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony for steady progress and development of the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi stressed that the biggest gift he needed from the people of Enugu State was continuous peace.

The governor disclosed this when the people of Mgbowo Community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state visited him at the Government House, Enugu, to appreciate his good works and peaceful disposition.

The community also appreciated his considerable concern for their well-being and concerted efforts in addressing myriads of their socio-economic challenges.

The people of Mgbowo, led by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Obi Kama, were also at the Government House, to declare their support for the Gov. Ugwuanyi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the state.

They pledged to support the governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Mbah, his running mate, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai and others being fielded by the party.

Thanking them for their solidarity and support for his administration, the PDP governorship candidate and other candidates of the party, Gov. Ugwuanyi who is the the candidate of the party for Enugu North Senatorial District, urged them to hold on tightly to their belief in the PDP.

He assured them that Mbah and Ossai would build on the foundation his administration had laid, anchored on peace and good governance.

Earlier, the President General of Ekpulambo Mgbowo, Chief Collins Okelu, stated that “Mgbowo Ward has benefited so much from your purposeful and people-oriented leadership in the state in so many areas”.

Chief Okelu listed some of the governor’s achievements in Mgbowo Ward to include “the construction of ultramodern classroom blocks at Community Primary School Ezioha Mgbowo, upgrading of Technical and Vocational College, Imama Mgbowo to one of the best in the state.

Others were the creation of access road from Old Road, Amaiyi Mgbowo to Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, construction of three solid block culverts linking the three villages of Ekpulator Mgbowo, Inyi, Ezioha and Imama, and laying of asphalt on the Amata Mgbowo road attracted by Maj.-Gen. Azubuike Azinta.”

Appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi for appointing their sons and daughters into sensitive government positions, the President General said: “Mgbowo people owe you a huge debt of gratitude and be rest assured that this debt will be paid with our block votes in next year’s general elections for PDP.

“We have neither gold nor silver to give you in return for your continuous magnanimity to our people, therefore, our visit to you today is to pledge our unalloyed support to you and our candidates.” (NAN)