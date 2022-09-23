Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, said it is his utmost desire for all communities to live in peace and harmony for steady progress and development of the state.

Ugwuanyi said the biggest gift he needed from the people of the state is peace.

The governor made the assertion when the people of Mgbowo community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state visited him at Government House, Enugu.

The visit was to appreciate his good works, peaceful disposition and considerable concern for their well-being and concerted efforts in addressing myriads of their socio-economic challenges.

The people of Mgbowo, led by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Obi Kama, were also at the Government House, Enugu, to declare their support for the Governor Ugwuanyi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Enugu State, party governorship candidate for the 2023 election, Peter Mbah, his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai, and candidates of the party for Enugu West Senatorial District, Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River Federal Constituency and Awgu South Constituency, Osita Ngwu, Anayo Onwuegbu and Tony Nwankwo, respectively.

Thanking them for their solidarity and support for his administration, Ugwuanyi who is leader of PDP in Enugu State and South East as well as candidate for Enugu North senatorial district, urged the people of Mgbowo to hold on tightly to their belief in the PDP.

He reassured them that Mbah and Ossai would build on the foundation his administration has laid, which is anchored on peace and good governance.

President General of Ekpulambo Mgbowo, Sir Collins Okelu, said: “Mgbowo Ward has benefited so much from your purposeful and people-oriented leadership in the state in so many areas.”

He listed some of the governor’s remarkable achievements to include construction of ultramodern classroom blocks at Community Primary School Ezioha Mgbowo, upgrading of Technical and Vocational College, Imama Mgbowo to one of the best and most sought after in Enugu West, creation of access road from Old Road, Amaiyi Mgbowo to Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, construction of three solid box culverts linking the three villages of Ekpulator Mgbowo, Inyi, Ezioha and Imama, and laying of asphalt on Amata Mgbowo road project attracted by Major General F. Azubuike Azinta.