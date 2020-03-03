Chinelo Obogo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) and leader of the party in Lagos, Olabode George, has come under fire from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for accusing the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, of rigging elections in the state.

In a statement by the state publicity secretary of the APC, Seye Oladejo, the party said George should first provide leadership in his homestead before venturing into the 2023 presidential election.

The APC said said George’s inability to deliver his polling units during elections speaks volumes about his electoral value.

George in an interview, said: “One of the main reasons I am joining the 2023 race is to stop Tinubu. If the presidency is zoned to the South-West in 2023, and Tinubu enters the race, I will not only face him but also stop him. Tinubu should remember that Nigeria is a bigger constituency, it is not Lagos where Tinubu and APC have been rigging the elections.”