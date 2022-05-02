From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has cautioned politicians against desperation in the pursuit of their political ambition for the 2023 elections.
Addressing senior government officials, politicians and supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC), shortly after observing Eid prayer for the Eid El Fitri celebration in Maiduguri, Zulum represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, warned against making the 2023 contest a desperate bid.
“We should not make the contest a do-or-die affairs. Someone will win and a other may not. We should not be desperate about the contest because only God gives power and He does so to whoever He wishes,” he said.
He urged the people to continue to pray for the successful conduct of the 2023 polls even as the celebrate the Eid fitri
The Islamic festival which marks the end of Ramadan, was peaceful in Borno. Earlier, the police announced a ban on vehicular movements in the state throughout the Eid prayer.
Dozens of policemen were also deployed to strategic locations especially in the capital.
