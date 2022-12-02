From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has charged the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Mohammed Monguno ( retd), to bring those who attacked its rallies in Kaduna, Borno and Gombe to justice.

Spokesperson of the campaign organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, in statement, on Friday, commended the NSA’s stance on intolerant governors and politicians. However, Ologbondiyan urged Monguno to further reassure

Nigerians in the battle against political thuggery by bringing those who attacked the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential campaign rallies in some states to book.

He noted that “our Campaign commends the NSA for his stance against state governors as well as politically intolerant politicians who engage in mobilizing thugs to attack the campaigns of rival political parties as witnessed in the attack of the PDP Presidential campaign rallies in Kaduna, Borno and Gombe States.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign holds that bringing those who attacked our rallies in Kaduna, Borno and Gombe to book will reassure Nigerians and serve as very strong deterrent to perpetrators of electoral violence and their backers.

“It is therefore imperative to state that unless those responsible for the violence against our campaigns and supporters are made to face justice, even the warning by the NSA will not be taken seriously by the perpetrators.”