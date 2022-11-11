From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives and Chairman Local Organizing Committee of Tinubu/Shittima APC Presidential Campaign Flagg-off, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has assured Nigerians that the committee is working in synergy with security agencies to provide security for all dignitaries who are coming to participate in the campaign Flagg-off.

Wase disclosed this on Friday in Jos while briefing Journalists on the preparation of the committee ahead of Tuesday 15, November, 2022 Presidential Campaign Flagg-off.

He expressed optimism that APC will win the 2023 elections inview of the acceptability of the party in Plateau and across the country.

“We are expecting President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Chairman of the APC campaign council, the National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shittima, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawal, Speaker House of Representatives and thousands of APC supporters.

“We are mobilizing our supporters across the Plateau and beyond for to grace the campaign flagg-off, this will mark the beginning of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.”

Wase explained that all presidential campaigns that were flagged-off since second republic have turned out victorious and said the APC has worked to repeat that feat in 2023.

He encouraged APC party faithfuls to turn out enmass and be part of the historic event that will culminate to the success of the APC.