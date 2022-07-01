From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to a peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible elections next year.

He gave the assurance on Wednesday night in Lisbon, Portugal at a meeting with representatives of Nigerians living in the country.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would have a free hand to deliver credible elections.

He said with the conclusion of party primaries and flag bearers chosen for all elective positions in states and federal levels, all eyes were now focused on the elections.

The president, however, cautioned against the use of social media to insult and incite from a safe and anonymous distance, urging the Diaspora to always promote the country’s unity.

Citing the last gubernatorial elections in Anambra and Ekiti states, the president said his administration had proven its zero tolerance for interference in elections and insistence that Nigerians should be allowed to vote for the party and candidate of their choice.

“We also look forward to a smooth transition to the next government. As I have said before, our administration will not compromise on doing the right things and the welfare of Nigerians, home and abroad. The world is a global village and technology has shrunk the world even more. Although you reside beyond Nigeria’s boundaries you can engage easily with the country. In fact, we see the impact of that engagement clearly on social media. This platform has empowered Nigerians in the diaspora and given you great influence.

“As we have seen, however, social media can be a force for good as well as a force for evil. Many countries, including our own have had to take strong measures against some social media platforms to curb their excesses and prevent them from destabilising our societies. I, therefore, call upon you to use social media responsibly. We all want the best for our country and people, so let us strive to build, unite and prosper our nation and people and not to insult and incite from a safe and anonymous distance.”

President Buhari expressed delight in the successful involvement of Diaspora in various fields such as agriculture, health care, education, ICT and the food industry in Nigeria.

He said many countries, including Nigeria, have shown that the Diaspora could be a veritable engine for growth and development.

Acknowledging the huge contribution the Diaspora have made to Nigeria’s economy, Buhari said: “In every field of human endeavour, be it the creative industries, sports, health, academia, Nigerians in the diaspora have thrived and leveraged on their skills to raise our country’s profile higher, economically, socially, technologically and culturally.

Buhari assured the meeting coordinated by Chairman NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa that his administration would continue to do everything possible to catalyse development in various fields of the economy.

Nigerian Ambassador to Portugal, Alex Kefas, informed the President that there are some 3,000 Nigerians living in the country, who are well behaved and living peacefully among themselves and the host authorities.

He disclosed that 13 Nigerians were recently arrested and detained for alleged offences of money laundering and cybercrime. At the meeting with the Diaspora, a Nigerian professional footballer, Saviour Godwin, who plays for Portuguese side Casa Pia, presented a jersey to President Buhari.