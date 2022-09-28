From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Commissioner 2 in Adamawa State Pension board, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Attah has said that if 2023 election will be free and fair, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will win the election.

To this end, Alhaji Atta called on President Buhari to ensure free and fair election, and be ready to handover to Atiku.

In an interview with our Correspondent, the Commissioner who was 2- term Chairman, Yola North Local government of Adamawa State also expressed the optimism that PDP will retain the state.

He also spoke about the laudable works the Governor of the State, Umaru Fintiri, saying the governor is doing well in the areas of roads, education and health.

“So long as there is going to be a free and fair election the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will win the governorship election in Adamawa state and His Excellency the waziri Adamawa Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will win the presidential election next year except they decide to play funny games but I don’t think president Muhammadu Buhari will allow that because former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is today one of the world recognised and respected leader and democrat because he conducted a free and fair election in 2015, so therefore president Buhari should know that the world is looking up to him to know what will happen in Nigeria next year.

“In fact I was happy with what he said during the last UN meeting in New York that his government will conduct a free and fair election next year. People never expected that former president Goodluck Jonathan will handover power to Buhari but he did and wrote his name in gold. So we expect Buhari to do the same thing for prosperity to judge him well. We will win the 2023 general election by the grace of God.

Speaking in the intra-party crisis in PDP, Alhaji Atta said, “I think Governor Wike is just trying to give himself a bad name. It is very unfortunate that the governor of Rivers State who has worked very hard to make PDP to be where it is today is so careless with his behaviour that he is forgetting so fast his contributions to the growth of the party.

“There is no way you will write the good story of PDP and Nigeria democracy in the last 23years that you will not see Wike’s name there but I don’t know what is pushing him whether it is bad advice from PDP enemies. In fact I don’t know why he is still behaving the way he is doing.

“You know that the PDP is the only party in this country that is built and formed for the interest of all Nigerians because no single person can come out today and claim ownership of that party either you are from the North, South, East or West, no matter how wealthier you are, a Muslim or a Christian nobody will claim PDP.

“The PDP is the only party that is meant for Nigeria and for Nigerians alone, but the way things are going now he wants everybody to follow anything he says and he will be dictating things the way he wants it, it is not fair at all. Even His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is trying to carry everybody along after he emerged the party candidate.

“And if you watch those following Governor Wike you can see that they are people who are not concerned about the interest of the party and the country. So is either he comes down we go together or he will fail but he will never fail PDP by God’s grace”.

In his message to Nigerians as the 2023 general election is fast approaching, the PDP Chieftain said, “My advice and message to all Nigerians is to believe in one Nigeria because our founding fathers believed in one Nigeria because this is what they advised us to borrow and follow diligently for the good and prosperity of our dear nation.

“And again my other message to Nigerians is for them to be vigilant with their PVC and vote wisely for the PDP candidate a man with human face that is ready to work hard for a growing economy. Nigerians should vote PDP because it is the only party that is ready to unify the country’s economic prosperity and unity for all”.

Thumbing up for the State governor, he said, “Sincerely speaking he has done very well and you see if I tell you that the governor has done well in every area in the State. You may think I am saying it because he is a People’s Democratic party (PDP) governor and my party, it is not at all. If you know Yola very well before, now if you come to Yola you will not recognize it again because of the massive infrastructural development in the areas of road’s network, education and health. The road leading to government house, Yola road, airport road and flyovers are now in good condition and has been transformed by the governor. He has done well and so many good things in the areas of education, health and the general well affair of the people and the state in general”.