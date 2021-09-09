From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has said President Buhari’s successor can come from any part of the country.

Sheriff stated this, in Abuja, during his investiture as patron of a political pressure group, Frontier for Quality Leadership and Good Governance.

The former governor said Nigerians should be more concerned about getting a president, with capacity in 2023, irrespective of tribe and religion.

According to him, “we must put our differences aside and look for leaders from anywhere. We must also believe that leadership is from God, nobody makes himself a leader, it is only when God chooses you to be a leader and I believe that most people always blame leaders.

“If the man that will bring succour to Nigeria is coming from a mountain in Ogoja, we should go and look for him, if it is in the extreme end of Adamawa, we should go and look for him. If he is coming from the end of Anambra, we should go and look for him. We must do soul-searching and look for a leader.

“When I see people criticise leaders on what they know nothing about, I pray for them because you will only know the challenges of this country when you are saddled with responsibility.

“You know the complex situation of our country. When we have leaders, we should pray for them that God should intervene, we should not curse our leaders.”

He added “we have more than 300 tribes and languages living in this country and our unique nature, the way we are made up, makes it mandatory for all of us to live together and be our brother’s keeper.”

The former governor, who is one of those aspiring for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the ruling party needs “a good captain”, in the run-up to the 2023 polls.

