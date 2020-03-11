Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The President General of Ndigbo United Forum (NUF), Chief Godson Ezenagu, has expressed the confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will hand power over to an Igbo in 2023.

Ezenagu who said this in Enugu, yesterday, insisted that it was in line with the law of natural justice for the South East to produce the next President since other regions have had their turn.

“My position on the Igbo presidency is straight. The North has tasted it, West has tasted it, but the Igbo have not and under the spirit of one Nigeria, natural justice and good conscience, it is better you give it to Ndigbo to see what they will do.

“We are not lagging behind in Nigeria at all when it comes to the ability to rule. We have produced a lot of leaders and all of them are here. Nigeria’s story cannot be told if Ndigbo are not there. Look at the situation now, we are not being carried along.

“So we are clamouring for Ndigbo to be given a chance so that we will know if their own will even be the best. All the people who have tried have not done wonderfully well, I must tell you. Security is worse. Everything is going down. The economy is going down. It is only an Igbo that will lift it up.

“I thank all those who are at the vanguard of the clamour for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction. I want to also tell Ndigbo that power is not given. Anyone who is interested in the presidency should stand for it. I trust that Buhari being a very kind and honest man will hand over to a president of Igbo extraction so that Nigeria will move forward,” he said.