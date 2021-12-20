From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of his yet to be formally declared ambition for the 2023 presidential race, an associate of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Mohammed Saleh, and some supporters of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, under the aegis of The Disciples of Jagaban, have begun mobilising support for Tinubu’s rumoured presidential ambition.

They also sensitised voters in the north on the need to register and vote in 2023.

Saleh, a retired Major General, represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015 on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change at the National Assembly.

Politicians from the North who converged on Kaduna over the weekend for the event included Major General Hassan Usman,(retd.), Mr. Muhammad Namadi, Alhaji Dangulguli, Chairman, Kaduna chapter of Arewa Consultative Forum and Alhaji Lawal Meyere.

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator of the group, Abdulhakeem Adegoke, said Tinubu, who is the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, had the capacity to rescue Nigerians from the current suffering.

He stated, “Presently, the DOJ remains the first and the most widely accepted political institution for Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition. We, however, appreciate all other groups that come after us because we cannot do it alone, especially with the deluge of resistance and opposition towards our principal.

“We know his capacity to change the scenario; his capacity to change things from negative to positive. He has done it in Lagos State.”

Saleh stressed the need for the youths to register and vote adding, “Power belongs to the people, but what is that power, it is the voter’s card. We in DOJ have the responsibility of raising quality participation in politics. Running a country like Nigeria is not a child’s play; you must possess requisite exposition to run Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event voter registration sensitization exercise, a national executive member of DOJ, Comrade Nurudeen Amodu-Ode said as far as they were concerned, they believed they needed more foot in the North.

“From our findings, we discovered that millions of youths have refused to come out for the voter registration. With that, we are not safe. We need to let these young Nigerians realize that when you need good governance, and you did not participate in the registration of those who will chose a good leader, this is totally zero.

“If there must be positive changes that we are talking about, we must be ready to participate in the process of electing our leaders. We are not adopting Tinubu because he is a Muslim or Christian or Yoruba. We adopted him because he is a leader, based on his past experience, his past achievements.

“Many people come out to say why Tinubu. But they have not come out to say this is a candidate that is better than him,” he said.

Also, Usman said despite being a security consultant, the current situation in the country gave him sleepless nights.

He added that all hands should be on deck to ensure that persons who have reached the voting age register and vote for a good leader in 2023.