From Fred Itua

Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, General Tukur Buratai (rtd), has urged Nigerian youths not to let themselves be used as tools by politicians who want to stir up trouble in the country.

He gave the admonition in his message to Nigerian Youths titled “Dynamism in Politics and Nigeria’s Founding Fathers,” posted on his verified Facebook page.

He challenged them to instead, embrace the tenets of political dynamism and root out every factor contributing to the democracy deficit in Nigeria, such as voter apathy, ballot snatching, looting, arson, and the likes.

While defining political dynamism as vigorous political activity that is geared towards progress, the former army chief said youths can be a creative force, a dynamic source of innovations, as they have undoubtedly, throughout history, participated, contributed, and even catalysed important changes in political systems, power-sharing dynamics, and economic opportunities.

He narrated how he spent his entire service life defending the nation and democracy, saying that Nigeria’s 22 years of uninterrupted democracy is worth celebrating.

He noted that youths constitute a large percentage of voting and working population and are also going to be the number one population block that will suffer the consequences of bad governance and incompetent leaders in the future.

