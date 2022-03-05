From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to the Benin Republic, General Tukur Buratai (retd), has urged Nigerian youth not to let themselves be used as tools by politicians who want to stir up trouble in the country.

He gave the admonition in his message to Nigerian Youths, titled “Dynamism in Politics and Nigeria’s Founding Fathers”, posted on his verified Facebook page.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He challenged them to instead, embrace the tenets of political dynamism and root out every factor contributing to the democracy deficit in Nigeria, such as voter apathy, ballot snatching, looting, arson, and the likes.

While defining political dynamism as a vigorous political activity that is geared towards progress, the former Army Chief said youth can be a creative force, a dynamic source of innovations, as they have undoubtedly, throughout history, participated, contributed, and even catalysed important changes in political systems, power-sharing dynamics, and economic opportunities.

The former Chief of Army Staff narrated how he spent his entire service life defending the nation and democracy, saying that Nigeria’s 22 years of uninterrupted democracy is worth celebrating.

He noted that youths constitute a large percentage of the voting and working population and are also going to be the number one population block that will suffer the consequences of bad governance and incompetent leaders in the future.

Buratai urged Nigerian youths to take the critical issues of participation and a vibrant democratic system in Nigeria as sacrosanct, by joining a political party and electing those who will lead them going forward.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He said: “In countries emerging from or facing conflicts, young people can engage in peace-building by leading non-violent movements and using innovative solutions to mobilise societies to bring about the needed transformation. Young people have demonstrated the potential to build bridges across communities, working together to help manage conflict and promote peace.

“Young people play a big role in conflict and peace-building, and they can be agents of peaceful change and help rebuild lives and communities, making the world a better place. President Muhammadu Buhari has laid a foundation for a new Nigeria. Despite the myriad of challenges, he has kept faith in his vision and principles. The youths must carry these visions and principles beyond this administration.

“The legacies must be protected for a greater Nigeria and formidable future generations. My message to young people today is that they must not let themselves be used as willing tools by do-or-die politicians who want to stir up trouble in their communities. Instead, you must embrace the tenets of political dynamism and root out every factor that contributes to the democracy deficit in Nigeria, namely voter apathy, ballot snatching, looting, arson, and the likes.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“You constitute a large percentage of our voting and working population. You are also going to be the number one population block that will suffer the consequences of bad governance and incompetent leaders in the future.

“Therefore, you must do everything to safeguard your future survival and welfare in mind. Get actively involved in the democratic process by joining a political party and electing those who will lead you. Remember that voting is a civic duty expected of every Nigerian.”

On the Electoral Act recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, Buratai said the law will undoubtedly improve the transparency and acceptability of future elections and promote democratic governance

He said elections devoid of integrity could not bring legitimacy to the winners, security to the losers, or public confidence in their leaders and institutions.

This, according to him, weakens polities by encouraging disaffected groups to seek out less constructive outlets for their discontent.

He said that President Buhari had laid a foundation for a new Nigeria, adding that he had kept faith with his vision and principles in spite of the myriad of challenges.

“I respectfully disagree. We are evolving, and as you can see, the system is improving daily as a result of our leaders’ periodic enhancements to the democratic system.

“For instance, the 2022 Electoral Act which the President, Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari just signed into law, is a factor that will undoubtedly improve the transparency and acceptability of the country’s future elections and promote democratic governance. Democracy remains a universal aspiration because it actually delivers.

“For example, of the 20 countries with highest levels of human development as measured by the UN’s human development index, 19 are liberal democracies. Among the top 40, 36 are liberal democracies. And even the citizens of poorer democracies live, on average, nine years longer than citizens of poor autocracies, because they have better access to health and education. Democracies are also less vulnerable to famines and conflicts,” he added