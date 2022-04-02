From Fred Itua, Abuja

A group of businessmen has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to make an official declaration to contest for president in 2023.

The group, Businessmen for Osinbajo (BFO), said supporters of the Vice President who have recently increased by millions across the country, are running out of patience.

The group noted that some bad elements in the country are currently using this opportunity to play on the intelligence of millions of Osinbajo supporters by circulating fake news about his declaration, thereby raising false hopes and creating tension among his supporters. This is even as the group asked President Muhammadu Buhari to support the Vice President to consolidate on the massive infrastructural development, social intervention programmes and economic diversification witnessed in the country today, noting that only Osinbajo can bring continuity to the gains of the present administration.

In a statement signed by its convener, Dr. Tayo Fashogbon, the group disclosed that it has budgeted N75 million to purchase nomination form for the Vice President, noting that it was ready to canvas and mobilise delegates for the presidential primary in favour of Osinbajo and subsequently a minimum of eight million voters from the grassroots in the presidential election.

Dr. Fashogbon said the group wants the vice president to accept the offer to serve and rescue Nigeria at a crucial moment like now