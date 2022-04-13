From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As 2023 political activities gather momentum, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has vowed to resist any attempt by major political parties to zone its presidential ticket to the northern part of Nigeria where the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, who will be completing his second term in office in 2023 is from.

They, however, suggested and advised the major political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the south in order to promote the cause of justice, equity, fairness and give the sense of belonging to all parts of the country.

National Chairman, Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOUWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, said the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association took the decision at their meeting that was held in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said: “YOWICAN asserts that rotation of the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will promote unity and concord. As such the emergence of a Christian/Christian ticket or a Muslim/Muslim ticket come 2023 will not be a true expression of equity, fairness and justice for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

He confirmed the commitment of YOWICAN to take the message to the grassroots and awaken their structures down to the wards/units, for the actualization of the 2023 divine agenda.

He decried the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, and commended the efforts of government and security agencies in combating the nefarious activities of bandits, killer herdsmen, insurgents etc.

He, thus called on Government and the Security Agencies to approach all persons who have made statements/assertions claiming to know the bandits, terrorists and criminals, and their camps or hideouts to assist in fishing them out.

He disclosed that the national leadership of YOUWICAN has concluded plans to embark on a tour of the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT, for the purpose of a prayer crusade seeking God’s intervention over the “bleeding” state and anarchy in Nigeria.

The YOUWICAN Chairman urged the Federal and Kaduna State Government to expedite action towards the release of all abductees in captivity, particularly the passengers onboard the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train, who have been in captivity for several days now.

The YOWICAN national leadership, thus, pledged unalloyed loyalty and solidarity to the worthy leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) under the leadership of Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle.

They maintained that YOWICAN remains the umbrella organization of Christian youths and church-based youth organizations in Nigeria, and should be accorded the requisite recognition and support by the Federal Ministry of Youths & Sports and all other MDAs, NGOs and Corporate Organizations.