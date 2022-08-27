From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Apostle Sylvanus Okorote on Saturday urged other political parties in the state to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Describing the Okowa vice presidential bid as a valuable ticket, Okorote said politicians, irrespective of political party affiliation, should see it as state project.

Okorote gave the advice in Asaba while delivering a sermon during the inter-denominational thanksgiving service to mark the 31st year anniversary of the creation of Delta State.

The cleric declared that Okowa brought glory to Delta in 2015 when he was sworn-in as the governor of the state.

Making reference to Moses in the Bible, Okorote said “it takes one leader to bring the glory of God down. Wherever the glory of God comes down, there is a turning point.

“May 29, 2015 was when the glory of God came down on Delta. And now Delta has been given a valuable ticket for the vice president.

“I don’t see this ticket as Okowa’s, it is a ticket of Delta State. I recall when our brother (Ovie Omo-Agege) became the Deputy Senate President, Okowa rejoiced and celebrated. It is the glory of Delta State, and so it is with this ticket.”

For the ticket to fly, Okorote called for total support whether spiritual, physical and political, noting that Moses had his hands supported in the Bible.

According to him, those giving the spiritual support must strive to be clean for it to be acceptable into God, even as he stressed the need for total unity and continuous worship.

He said: “the force of unity coming from all fronts, we must ensure that we are united.

“Those of you high up there should not go negotiating appointments with other political parties. When you do that, you are working against Delta State.”

In a remark, Governor Okowa who was represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro insisted that Delta remained an indivisible and indissoluble state, irrespective of politics.

He said his administration has delivered on the mandate, noting however that the administration would continue to work until May 29, 2023.

“I know that we are in a season of politics and politics would have to be played but we are focused and with God helping us, we will keep being focused to achieve the remaining targets we have set for ourselves.

“We have continued to deepen our reforms in job and wealth creation, educational development, rural and urban development and in other sectors.

“Delta is working as one indisoluble state under God and irrespective of the divide we belong to politically, we must preserve the unity and cooperation that God has given unto us,” he stated.