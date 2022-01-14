From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, has urged all Nigerians to continue in prayers so that God will choose the right leaders at all levels to man the affairs of the country come 2023. CAN Chairman for Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva made the call during a new year meeting with local government coordinators held at the NKST Church Iortyer in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. "Let me encourage you again not to relent in prayers as the task you still have is enormous. 2023 general election is not too far from now. This is the right time to start praying for the Benue people to get a God fearing man as Governor. "I encourage you to commit this to prayers for God to choose the successor of Governor Samuel Ortom. You are all aware that when you pray for a particular thing, the God you serve does not disappoint you." Leva who emphasized that the future of the state is in the hands of the people, assured that God would certainly provide a committed, hardworking and dedicated man if they remain committed to prayers. "Let me reemphasize that the future of the Benue people is in your hands. Your prayers can brighten the future if the Benue child. A God fearing Governor who will be an asset to Benue people will definitely make Benue people proud," the CAN Chairman said. He maintained that the unity of the church is paramount adding that with unity, all challenges starring the church in the face would be surmounted. Leva also advised the people of the state to go into all season farming to ensure abundance of food all year round in face of incessant attacks by invaders in the state. "It is not an exaggeration to point out that the food basket of the nation is threatened. The incessant attacks on the farming community of the state have unarguably threatened the food basket. "This explains why I strongly encourage all of you to go into dry season farming. This can serve you both for food and for commercial purposes. After all, when you do not have cash on you but have food on the table for your family, it is better for you. "Even as a lot of our able bodied young men are suffering in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps over the years, I believe that dry season farming will augment our raining season farm produce," he counselled.