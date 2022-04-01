By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo on Friday called on all Catholics and Christians generally to consciously join politics and participate more actively in the activities leading to the forthcoming election so that they can bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

This is contained in the communique issued at the end of the 20tg general Assembly of the Diocese held at St Charles Borromeo Pastoral Centre in Jalingo and signed by the Bishop Most Reverend Dr. Charles Hammawa and Very Rev. Fr Eugene Bature (Chancellor/Notary) of the Diocese.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Bishop noted that despite over two decades of uninterrupted democracy, bad governance has prevented any meaningful progress and development of the country.

He urged the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) to quickly find a common ground and end the incessant strikes that have adversely affected the standard of education in the country.

“Nigeria returned to democracy 23 years ago, but the dividends of democracy are yet to be fully enjoyed by the Nigerian populace as a result of bad governance. Therefore, Catholics and indeed Christians are urged to actively participate in politics as a way of contributing their quota to good governance. If the conception that ‘politics is a dirty game’ is anything to contemplate, then, it is even appropriate that Christians go into it to change the game from being dirty to being clean. We must not forget that our mission is to bear fruits that will last (John 15:16) so that God will be glorified in our actions(Matthew 5:16).

“We call on Christians to be card carrying members of political parties, seek elective positions, obtain voters cards and go out consciously to exercise their franchise so as to add their Christian values to change the narrative for a better Nigeria. We equally call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be fair and just in the registration of voters. They and indeed all those involved in the monitoring and conduct of elections should be transparent in the forthcoming elections in 2023. We in strong terms condemn political violence and discourage the youth from being used as political thugs.

“The incessant strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is causing so much damage to the country’s university education system. We call on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, put an end to the ongoing ASUU strike for the sake of the future of this country” the communique read in part.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The Bishop further condemned the deplorable security situation in the country which has diminished the sanctity of human live and called on the federal, state governments, traditional, community and religious leaders as well as all those in position to do whatever it takes to ensure security of lives and property of the people.

“Taraba State for many years has suffered crises of different sorts resulting in the wanton destruction of life and property. We acknowledge the efforts of the Government and Traditional Leaders in curbing the high rate of insecurity in the State. Stemming from its obligation, we encourage the Government, both Federal and State, to do more as the challenges of insecurity are far from being over. We equally call on the people of Taraba State to cooperate with Government and Security Agencies to curb the menace of insecurity. We call on Tarabans not to add to the bleeding wounds of insecurity, by putting stop to tribal, religious and political violence. We must be united in this course. Existing acrimonies should be healed by forgiveness. Fraternal and harmonious living should be embraced for peace to reign”.

Our correspondent reports that the Assembly which started on Monday with the Theme ‘Catholic Action and our task of building Jalingo Diocese’ is the first since 2019 and witnessed a mass congregation of Priests of the Diocese and other clergy as well as lay representatives and was officially declared closed by the Bishop after a Holy Mass at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Cathedral, Jalingo.