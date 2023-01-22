From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, under the aegis of Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF), has endorsed Sunny Aguebor, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency, as its candidate, saying he is an harbinger of good fortune to his people.

The group also appealed to residents of Oredo to give the candidate their votes.

The group stated that the decision to support Sunny Aguebor, who is also known as BiBi, to represent them was taken at an enlarged ward conference held on 21 January, 2023 in Benin City.

The statement signed by Comrade Roy Oribhabor, the Convener of CECF and Comrade Felix Osas Osagie, the Director of Publicity of CECF, enumerated the reasons they want him to represent the constituency.

The group noted that Oredo people need a personality like Sunny Aguebor, a man with a track record of employment generation, empowerment and philanthropy to represent them in the House of Representatives.

“Concerned Edo Citizens Forum endorse Sunny Aguebor as the next House of Representatives member to represent Oredo Federal Constituency.

“It has become pertinent to inform the general public and the good people of Oredo that Sunny Aguebor , aka BIBI, is hereby endorsed to represent the good people of Oredo in the House of Representatives in Abuja based on his great intellect, audacious vision, effective representations and physical courage to agitate for the downtrodden in Oredo based on his track records over the years.

“As a calm, homely, distinguished, dynamic industrialist , with several workers under his employment clearly demonstrate Sunny Aguebor’s concern for the people through employment; above all, he’s a great philanthropist and down-to-earth and will bring his experience from diaspora to represent the good people of Oredo accordingly.

“Sunny Aguebor is a square peg seeking a square hole. He is the people’s choice and victory for him will guarantee quality and effective representation because the people of Oredo derserve the best and Sunny Aguebor is the best of all the candidates evaluated.

“We are proud to associate and endorse him accordingly”.

While assuring of their readiness to mobilise voters to vote for Aguebor (BiBi) on election day, the group urged Edo South voters to cast their votes for him and admonished politicians to play by the rules.

“BIBI as he is fondly called, is most qualified and building humanity for a better tomorrow, selflessness is his watchword and he is emotionally inclined about truth and reality.

“Our lost basic things owing to an outcome of failed leadership over the day, week, months and years would be restored through accountability and sincere governance.

“We call on the good people of Oredo to massively vote for him on the platform of PDP to enable him deliver the dividends of democracy and quality representation.

“We call on all politicians to work according to the principles and tenets of democracy.

“As concerned Edo Citizens, we will mobilize across the wards to secure victory for Sunny Aguebor at the poll because he is our candidate for the election come 2023”, the group said.