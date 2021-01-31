From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A group, the Igbo Presidency Progressive Front, IPPF, has said that ceding the presidency to the South East would ensure equity, fairness and national unity.

National Chairman of the group, Dr, Jude Anyanwu, who stated this while inaugurating members of the Board of Trustees drawn from across the six geopolitical zones of the country, noted that only the South East zone is yet to occupy the executive office.

“Let all Nigerians arise for national unity. Arise for the love for one another. South East did not commit any crime against Nigeria. The fight for freedom is a just fight. The North and South West should nullify this marriage of convenience solemnised to form a blockage against South East in their bid to have a shot at the presidency. Let all Nigerians cede the 2023 presidency to South East as a sign of love, unity , and justice,” he said.

Also speaking, a member of the board from Sokoto State, Alhaji Sulaman Alizu, pointed out that it is the turn of the South East to produce the president of the nation in 2023, for equity and justice.

His words: “I came all the way from Sokoto State for the inauguration of the board of trustees of the IPPF. I am happy because if we must make progress in this country the South East must be supported for the presidency in 2023 for equity and national unity. Members of this patriotic organisation in the North have already commenced sensitisation of our people across the North. The Igbo have contributed immensely and are still contributing to the progress of Nigeria.”

Former presidential candidate, Dr John Kennedy Osuala, pointed out that all Nigerians must support the demand of the South East for the presidency in 2023. Similarly, Michael Osadore, said that the president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction is a task that must be realised in 2023 by all Nigerians.