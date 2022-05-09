From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s national population census, the National Population Census (NPC), said it has successfully demarcated 772, out of 774 local government councils across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, made the revelation, during a workshop, organised for journalists covering Population Census.

Kwarra said only two local government councils in Borno are yet to be demarcated. He attributed the delay to insecurity in the region, but promised that it will be done soon.

He revealed that the Commission has also conducted the first and the second census pre-test exercises to test the census instruments in preparation for the census next year. He said the trial census will be conducted in June this year.

He said: “I am pleased to inform you all that the outcome of the preparatory activities of the 2023 Population and Housing census has been reassuring. The Commission has successfully demarcated 772 LGAs in all the States of the federation and the FCT, the remaining two LGAs of Abadam (Borno State) and Birnin Gwari (Kaduna State) which has not been demarcated as a result of security challenge will be demarcated very soon.

“The Commission has also conducted the first and the second census pre-test exercises to test the census instruments in preparation for the census. The trial census will be conducted in June this year.

“The Commission is on course in its mission of delivering an accurate census to Nigerians and a strategic partnership with the media will form the tripod upon which the census architecture will stand to reach-out to the Nigerian people.

“Therefore, the convening of this training workshop for the NPC Press Corp is one of such engagements and it underscores the determination and commitment of the Commission to conduct a successful Population and Housing Census in 2023 by engaging you the media to effectively mobilize the citizenry by “getting the people involved’,”

“Over the years, members of the NPC press corps have used their various platforms to advance positively the activities of the Commission to the world.

“It is with this understanding that the present Commission is convinced that building the capacity of the press corps and deepening your understanding of the census process will no doubt enhance the productivity of individual correspondents in reporting even more positively the activities of the Commission to the Nigerian people before, during and after the census.

“The overarching goal of this workshop is to share with you the vision of the Commission and draw on your support to ensure broad based national cooperation for the implementation of the activities of the National Population Commission, especially the coming census 2023.

“I want to assure the participants that the Commission will continue to engage with you on all activities of the Commission especially, towards the successful conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“I wish to conclude by reiterating that, getting the 2023 Population and Housing Census right is a task that must be done and the Commission is committed to ensuring that everything about the census is done rightly and professionally. We have the clear vision, commitment and professional capacity to deliver on this historic mandate.

“While wishing the participants fruitful deliberations and rewarding outcome at this workshop, it is my hope that you will bring to bear your experiences on the various activities of the Commission, especially the conduct of the next Population and Housing census in 2023

It is on this note that I formerly declare the workshop open.”