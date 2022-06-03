The National Population Commission (NPC), yesterday, assured of the commission’s preparedness to conduct an all-inclusive census by counting and mapping special population and locations.

Executive Chairman of the commission, Nasir Kwarra, gave the assurance while declaring open the training of trainers for identification and mapping of special population groups across Nigeria in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

He said experience had shown that the enumeration of special populations usually constituted a significant challenge in censuses.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“This is due to the unique nature of their settlement, occupation or other characteristics that make them special compared to regular or institutional populations.

“This is why it is critical that, as the commission prepares for the 2023 population and housing census, members of these groups must be identified on time, wherever they are.

“And their locations mapped and geo-referenced into the national frame, to ensure adequate planning is made for their enumeration during the census,” he said.

Kwarra, who explained that it was also crucial that the exercise provided important socio-cultural and qualitative information, said it would facilitate planning for publicity, logistics and for the enumeration of the groups.

He said the data expected from the project included the location of special populations within the localities in all local government areas.

Statistician General, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Semiu Adeniran, described the identification and mapping of special population as very critical to national planning.

Adeniran, who commended the NPC for such assignment, said mapping of special population was in accordance with the mandate of household survey.

According to him, it is the data provided by the NPC that would be relied on for household survey.

Adeniran advocated a stronger collaboration between NPC and NBS for a conduct of reliable and accurate census.

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Nomadic Education, Bashir Usman, lauded the commission for recognising nomads in the census.

Usman, represented by Rose Nwaji, director of Planning, Research and Statistics, said over time, the nomads had been carried along in census.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .