From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Christian group in Osun State, Nigeria Christian Youths Support (NCYS), have declared their support for the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A press release jointly signed by the Convener, Samson Falope, the Publicity Secretary, Andrew Oguma and the National Secretary, Ayobami Ibigbami respectively, and made available to our correspondent, stated that their decision was hinged on the character of Tinubu/Shettima who they described as ‘impeccable.’

They noted that the duo have served Nigeria without religious sentiment and ethnic perspectives.

They said, “we want Nigeria public to note that what the country needs for prosperity and development has nothing to do with religion or ethnic needs affiliation but with people with ideas of leadership in terms of boldness, courage and understanding to discharge duties for positive results.

“Tinubu and Shettima in their various capacities had shown these credible traits of leadership and should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians both home and abroad.”

They warned the electorates especially the Christian communities to beware of some individuals and politicians who are gathering sympathy using religious sentiment.

”The fact remains that religion has nothing to do with a sense of reasoning, it has nothing to do with the price of commodities in the markea t, it has nothing to do with the price of petrthe ol, diesel or kerosene and even gas at the station, it has nothing to do with security and it has nothing to do with an exchange rate of naira to foreign currency.

“So, we want Nigerians to ask questions from politicians who are using religious colouration to campaign on their credibility, capacities, leadership experiences and agendas for the country as those are the skills needed to deliver” the statements emphasized.

“Tinubu and Shettima are of the Muslim belief but had both served as Governors in Lagos State of the Southwestern part and Borno State of the Northeastern zone of the country respectively with track records of excellent performances tagged their campaign manifestos as Renewed Hope,” the group stated.