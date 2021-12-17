From John Adams, Minna

As political activities towards 2023 gathers momentum across the country, the former Commissioner for Information, culture and tourism and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, Jonathan Vatsa has warned that the Christian community in the state will resist any attempt by the ruling party or any other political party in the state to field a Muslim, Muslim ticket for Governor and Deputy in 2023.

Vatsa said since 2007, the Christian community in the state has watched as political parties have continue to field in Muslim-Muslim as both the Governor and the Deputy Governor but warned that such arrangements would not be acceptable in 2023 from any political party in the state.

The former publicity secretary of APC in the state who spoke to newsmen in Minna shortly after the inauguration of the APC reconciliatory committee which he is also a member, believed that for equity, justice, fairness and religious harmony, all political parties in the state should drop the idea of Muslim, Muslim ticket in 2023.

“Since 2007, it has been Muslim, Muslim ticket for the Governor and his Deputy and this must stop in 2023. I don’t think this is fair to the Christian community in the state like Niger where the ration is 50/50. No House in the state that you will not find Christians and Muslims as brothers and sisters.

“The sharing of political office across religious line has been lopsided in recent time. But of serious concern is the number one and two in the state, that is the Governor and the Deputy Governor, it should be Muslim-Christian or the other way round.

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to all the political parties in the state that the only way they can have the support of the Christian community in the state is to ensure that there is equity. I will personally lead the campaign against any political party that is coming out with the idea of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023”.

Vatsa who is a member of the APC reconciliatory committee in the state, pointed out that one of the things the brings frictions, acrimonies and sharp disagreement in a party is lack of internal democracy, where injustice, lack of fair play and poor rewarding system reign supreme.

He stated that with the growing level of awareness among Nigerians voting population, political parties should know that their destiny is in their hands, adding that “Nigerians are politically more enlightened than 10 years back, so no political party can or should take Nigerians for granted.

“Nigerians will surely make a statement in 2023, so political parties should be guided by equity, justice and FairPlay in making decisions. Nigerians are likely to go for candidate and not political party in 2023”, he submitted.

On the current crisis rocking his party at all levels across the country, Vatsa said though he is sad with the development in the party, it is expected of every ruling political party where people are struggling for a place in government, stressing that “today you see people who did not know how the part was formed, struggle to win election calling the short and even telling you that you are disturbing them.

“The sad thing is that people think more of themselves than the party that brought them to the office, there is no more party supremacy in the country any longer, and that is where the problem started.

“I hope and pray that this reconciliatory move initiated by the new leadership in the part in the state will achieve the desire result for the good of the party. It is sad that we find ourselves in this situation”.

