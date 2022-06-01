From Gyang Bere, Jos

Christians across all denominations in Plateau State yesterday pray fervently for the return of permanent peace in the state and violent free election in 2023.

The programme tagged “Plateau Solemn Assembly” held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos also prayed for the restoration of the glory of Plateau State which has been shattered by enemies of progress.

President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Amos M. Mohzo said the Solemn Assembly was initiated by denominational leaders in the state to strengthen Christian faith and pray against evil activities that has set the state backward.

He said the reason behind the solemn assembly was to pray for the unity amongst the denominations and all Christians on the Plateau. Pray for the security challenges facing the state and the nation, and peaceful co-existence among the people of Plateau and the nation at large.

“Pray for the political parties to conduct primary elections that will produce credible candidates for final elections into various political offices in the state and the nation respectively. To pray for revival amongst Christians on the Plateau, in Nigeria and globally.”

Rev. Mozho reminded Christians to know that God has entrusted in them the responsibility of participating in the processes of producing credible leaders with integrity, honesty who are just and selfless in their service to God, to the state and the nation.

“Besides prayers, we must exercise our civic rights to produce good governance and tranquility in our society. We must remain salt and light in this dark world.” He stated.

The event offered opportunity for several heads of denominations including the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Plateau State, Rev. Stephen Dangana who prayed for unity of the church in its diversity and the economic situation of the church and the nation; pray for Godly political leaders; general political climate.

“The need for Plateau to take her place in God’s programme as regards nation building; pray for forthcoming elections and for the church to have a voice in this dispensation politically”.

President Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and Chairman of the Forum of Christian Denominational Heads, Plateau State, Rev. Stephen Panya Baba said Plateau is a land blessed by God in all ramifications with great people and abundant resources that are second to none in Nigeria.

He said Plateau has remained the hope of salvation for the North and other parts of Nigeria having pioneered and continuously promoted the work of evangelism and spread of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to the unsaved.

Rev. Baba lamented that the State and its people have been under attack by forces of evil who have killed and destroyed properties of innocent citizens.

He expressed optimism that the wonderful heritage bestowed on Plateau by God will never be taken away if the people return to God and continue to obey the Lord, love one another, and seek to do His will at all times.

Governor Simon Lalong whole addressing the the congregation, said the solemn assembly is coming at the right time when the peace and progress of Nigeria and Plateau State is more than ever before being challenged.

He said “Looking at the level of wickedness and manifestation of evil that is threatening our peaceful coexistence and the safety of lives and properties, the call to Prayers and Repentance is a collective one that emphasizes soul-searching by everyone.

” This is because the challenges we face today cannot be said to be the fault of a few persons only. Similarly, the efforts to restore the fortunes of our State and country cannot be carried out by a few persons alone”.

Lalong said in order to build a better Plateau and a greater Nigeria, citizens must shun all acts that are capable of threatening humanity which is God’s creation.

He regretted that many times, people allow ethnicity, religion, denominational differences, politics, pride, money, greed and selfishness to take control of their lives to the point that they treat people as if they were not created by the Almighty God.

On the 2023 general elections, he said “As we move deeper into the political spectrum, I wish to advise our citizens to use the moment to work together for a better Plateau. This is the time to pray to God and actively participate for the emergence of the right set of leaders that will take over the affairs of our State and country in 2023.

“Let us do away with politics of hatred, bitterness, violence, character assassination and fake news. We should not allow desperate politicians to use religion, ethnicity and other antics to divide us. We must never forget to Think and Act Plateau”. He stated.

