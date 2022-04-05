From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general polls, Middle Youth Council, has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to zone their presidential tickets to the South East, to enable the region produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The group, specifically advised the PDP to adopt Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State as its consensus candidate.

It’s President, Emmanuel Zopmal, in a statement, yesterday, said: “The forthcoming General Elections will be a turning point in Nigeria’s political journey, hence we observe following:

“There is intense complexity about zoning the presidential ticket come 2023. The nation seems to be at loggerheads with itself over the presidency in 2023.

“Some desperate politicians are doing everything possible to scuttle the major political parties to remain silent about zoning.

“The major political parties seem to be uncertain about which zone to give their ticket to.

“The silence of our major political parties on zoning the presidency come 2023 is raising some serious concerns and suspicion among Nigerians.

In view of the observations above, we collectively resolve that for the purpose of fairness, equity, and justice, PDP and APC should relinquish their tickets to the South East.

“In the spirit of uniting this country, it is good if all critical statesmen support a presidential material from the South East who has the experience, political acumen, sound economic knowledge, and acceptability across the country to lead this country in 2023.

“The only way to find lasting political stability in this country, the relevant security agencies should advise some politicians to stop unguarded and inflammatory utterances on the 2023 General Elections.

“We urge political parties in Nigeria to be agents of national unity and progress by shifting their presidential tickets to the South.

“We urge the two major political parties to consider Mr. Peter Obi, Ex Anambra State Governor( PDP), and Ekiti Governor Fayemi( APC) with their tickets because they are light of democracy and they represent the interest of Nigerian youths.

“Middle Belt youths have an unflinching support for Mr Peter Obi’s presidential ambition and we’re going to mobilize delegates from our region to massively vote for him during the presidential primary election.

“Mr Obi has a very clean track record when he was managing corporate organisations and as Executive Governor of Anambra State. Such records have earned him our respect and solidarity.

“More so, Mr Peter Obi has passion for the progress of youths. He has been a friend of the youths all through his political career.

“Therefore, he deserves the full support of all Nigerian youths particularly the Middle Belt youths.”

He commend the efforts of both the National Assembly and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “for keying into the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and signing it into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a milestone in our democratization process.”

He charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the political parties “to welcome this development and comply with the provisions therein to enhance an all-inclusive, transparent, credible, and fair election in 2023.

“This is the only way we can elect good leaders that can develop this country.”