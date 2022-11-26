From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Muslim turned Christian cleric and founder of the Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), Prophet Isa El-Buba is optimistic Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi will redeem Nigeria if he becomes president in 2023.

He added that 2023 is the time for a new Nigerian nation and that God will use Peter Obi to achieve that purpose.

El-Buba, who was the guest speaker during the dedication of the Christian Revival Mega Church, Aba, explained that God has chosen to redeem Nigeria through Obi, adding that with God on the side of Nigerians, the forces that had held the nation down have been defeated.

“It is time for a new Nigeria, 2023 is the year. Peter Obi is the man to bring a new Nigeria. God will redeem Nigeria in 2023. I serve a God that when He says yes, no one can say no. With God, all things are possible.

“The power of God has already cleared the way as 2023 is the time for the light of God to shine on His people in Nigeria. I stand for Peter Obi because he represents a new Nigeria. How many of you are ready to retire Bola Tinubu and all the old men? God has already decreed a new Nigeria in 2023.”

El-Buba urged the founder of the Christian Revival Mega Church, Bishop Sunday Egwuche to continue to care for the poor and needy and prayed God to bless his ministry.

Earlier, Bishop Egwuche noted that he has enjoyed God’s blessings since he received the call to start the Christian Revival Mega Church in Aba.

He urged Nigerians to elect a leader who has the heart to use the resources of the nation to make life better for the people.

Insisting that Nigeria has all it takes to become a developed country, the cleric, regretted that only few people have continued to enjoy the wealth of the nation while the majority suffer and urged Nigerians to elect someone who has the capacity to change the ugly narrative.

“We are looking forward to a new Nigeria. It pains me to see people suffering. In 2023, Nigerians need to elect a leader with a heart to work for the people. We are tired of a few people enjoying the wealth of the nation. Nigerians must elect a presidential candidate who has the heart to use the resources of the nation to take care of her people.

“We are looking for a better Nigeria. Nigeria has all it takes to be a developed country, but because of mismanagement of our resources, majority are crying while few privileged ones are enjoying it all. We must elect our Moses to liberate us in 2023.”

The dedication service featured praise worship and intercessory prayers for the peace and good governance of the country.