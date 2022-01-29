By Job Osazuwa

The presiding shepherd of a Christian intercessory ministry, Harvest Centre, Lagos, Prophet Wale Ojo David has called on all Nigerians to actively participate in deciding who becomes their next president.

Then cleric called on all political and religious leaders, the youths and other stakeholders to come together and choose a capable and trustworthy candidate that would not disappoint the people. At a briefing in Lagos, David also implored Nigerians, home and abroad, regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations to, apart from coming out enemas to vote, to continue to pray for the good of the country and for the benefit of all citizens.

The cleric said that a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu had the capacity to drive the affairs of Nigeria and take the people out of wilderness to a land of productivity and accelerated transformation.

He said former President Olusegun Obasanjo, other past presidents and President Muhammadu Buhari played their own parts in repositioning Nigeria to be a great country. But he said that despite efforts by the present and past leaders, Nigeria was still in the wilderness.