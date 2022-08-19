The Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, David Ajang, has urged Nigerians to vote credible persons in the 2023 general elections to protect the country’s future.

Ajang gave the advice on Friday in Lafia when members of Catholic Media Practitioners of Nigeria (CMPN), Nasarawa State chapter, visited him.

The bishop said that the 2023 general elections was critical to the socio-economic survival of the nation.

Ajang, also the Chairman, Communication, Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), expressed concerns at the security and economic challenges in the country.

He urged Nigerians to critically assess those seeking their mandates in the 2023 elections before casting their votes for them.

”The security and economic situations are already bad. The citizens need to take the 2023 elections seriously.

”The nation’s future will depend hugely on the choices we make in the forthcoming elections. Our choices will either make things better or worse,”he said.

The cleric urged Catholic media practitioners in the state to use their positions as journalists to propagate the gospel of Christ.

Earlier, Mr David Odama, Acting Chairman, CMPN, Nasarawa State chapter, pledged the commitment of Catholic media practitioners to always uphold the truth.

Odama said that they would continue to promote the Catholic doctrine by reaching out to the public.

In his speech, Rev.Fr Mike Umoh, National Director, Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, commended the bishop for his frankness and support to CMPN.

He urged members of CMPN to promote the truth at all times in order to build a better society.