From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Salis Alao Adenekan, has called on Nigerians not to rely solely on their wisdom but seek divine guidance and direction from God in electing the “right person” as the next president of the country in 2023.

Adenekan, who is also the Grand Khalifa Tijaniyah Movement in southwest, Edo and Delta states, said that Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs, must ask God for direction on His choice for the position of the president.

According to him, failure of Nigerians to seek and follow God’s direction in electing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 may not augur well for the nation.

Adenekan, who stated this in his sermon at the installation of Mrs Kudirat Ajoke Abiodun Famuditimi as the first Iya Suna Tijaniyah of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, at the weekend, said that since it is God who chooses a leader, Nigerians must pray that He gives the country a president who will ensure provision of good governance, security, national stability and peace.

Adenekan, however, charged Nigerians to sincerely follow their conscience and reject pecuniary rewards in the forthcoming general election.