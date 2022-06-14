By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The chief servant of Salem Evangelical Church of Christ, Lagos State, Apostle Babatunde Odele, has urged presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to not listen to people pointing at tribe and religion in choosing running mate but rather choose someone who has same ideology with him.

Odele, who was a two-time local government chairman in Mushin and Ifako-Ijaye under Sir Michael Otedola and Bola Tinubu respectively, stated this yesterday while addressing the press at the church premises in Lagos, added that restoring peace in the country is paramount.

Recounting how former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, pressured him to maintain peace in Mushin during the 1993 general election.

“At that time, it was not religion that I was after but people. Babangida made it known to me that he would make a scapegoat out of me. For that reason, I turned not to religion but to people. I went to the slums and elite to seek help. I worked more with the Hausas and Igbos. The country is diversified but unified in purpose. If Tinubu chooses a Muslim that can work with him and keep the peace in the country, I don’t think the Christians would have a reason to lament,” he stated.

Odele, who is popularly know as Pawpaw said that Nigerians and cleric should make it a point of duty to add the country and the coming election in their prayers

“We are praying for the country and for our leaders. We are particularly praying for Tinubu to win the election because he is the only one who has genuine interest for the country,” he stated.

