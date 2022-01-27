From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) has charged the South-East leaders to mobilize the citizens for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continuous voter registration.

The group said that massive registration of voters of the Southeast would give room for numerous voting to grab the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of CLO Anambra State branch, Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement decried lukewarm attitude of southeast states for mobilizing for voter registration.

He condemned with great disdain nonchalant behavior of political, religious, traditional, markets and Civil Society Organisations leaders to mobilize and educate citizenry and residents to use the rare opportunity provided by INEC on going continuous voters registration exercise.

“It is existential reality that southeast is the least registered zone in the country.

Worthy of note is that the race for 2023 presidential election has begun and politics is the game of number.

” It is pertinent to note that for us to actualise much needed but elusive Nigeria president of Igbo extraction we must influence every adult southeaster, of eighteen years and above to obtain and secure their voters card as veritable weapon to enthrone good governance and dethroned bad leadership.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Indifference attitude of southeastern states reached its apogee during the November 6th governorship election in Anambra State in which less than twenty percent of registered voters cast their votes.

“Unfortunately, the political parties, politicians and stakeholders feel unconcerned and comfortable. We passionately appeal to them to come out from their comfort zones and go to their respective families, constituencies, senatorial zones and electoral wards to enlighten and mobilise citizenry and residents to obtain their voters card, for without voters card, one will not only be docile follower but a threat to good governance and our political evolution.

“It will be also a step in the right direction for our leaders to educate our youths to enroll for Nigeria Police Force in view of the fact that the zone enrollment leave much to be desired and is very discouraging.

“INEC, National Orientation Agency should carry aggressive enlightenment campaign to ensure that all adults suffrage registered and registration process and collection of voters card should be made less cumbersome” Ezekweme stated.

CLO reiterated it’s earlier calls on major political parties to zone their presidential candidates to south east in the spirit of justice, equity, morality, egalitarianism and good conscience.