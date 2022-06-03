From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has described as worrisome and unacceptable lukewarm and indifference attitude of the citizens of southeast geopolitical zone in participating in the electoral processes.

The group said that it was incredible but existential reality that the zone is the least registered zone in the country.

The Chairman of Anambra state chapter of CLO Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement tagged “Our destiny is in our hands” said according to INEC report, more than 1.1 million registered voters from the southeast was yet to collect their permanent voters cards.

He stated that PVC is not only necessary but inevitable towards actualizing Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction in 2023.

“It is most painful and despicable that our political leaders and stakeholders are not doing enough in terms of mobilization, sensitisation and education of our people on the ineluctable needs not only to obtain their PVC but most importantly to participate in the elections.

“We equally condemn pull him down system and if not me no one else, selfishness and greed as greatest threat towards actualizing Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction in 2023. Think about millions of people who suffers due to non Participation of majority of the citizenry in the electoral processes” CLO stated.

Ezekwueme however called for change of heart and attitude as “generation yet unborn will never forgive and forget us if we failed to do the needful and get it right”.

