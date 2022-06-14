From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has appealed to all and sundry to work relentlessly towards actualizing Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023 as best and greatest gift to Igbo nation to douse tension and marginalization.

The group said that power was not given, but was taken by those who knows the value and worked to acquire it.

“Politics is game of number, we must work without relent to mobilise citizens to obtain their voters cards which is the only legitimate weapon to actualise elusive but high desired and cherished Nigeria President of Igbo extraction come 2023” Ezekwueme said.

The Chairman of CLO Anambra state chapter Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme who made the call when members of Movement for Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction and Anambra Moralist Organization visited him.

He called on citizens to work assiduously towards protecting, safeguarding, preservation of sanctity, sacredness, respect and dignity of human persons and an end to senseless killings in the state.

He stated: “Whatever that affects one directly, affects all indirectly” and “an injury to one is an injury to all.

“Let us show concern and care over mindless, insensitive, insensate killings in the state, which is an anathema both in Christianity and Igbo custom and tradition. I sincerely use this opportunity to appeal to Anambrarians to embark on fervent, aggressive and radical prayers for Gods’ intervention over security challenges bedeviling the state and the country.

“Pertinently, Civil Society Organizations should re-strategize and redouble their efforts in educating and sensitising citizens on the inevitable and inexorable need to embrace peaceful coexistence, harmony, love, tolerance and justice” he stated.