Abuja

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has denied saying Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, would not guarantee victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .

Its Director of Strategic Communication, Samaila Musa, in a statement, yesterday, said the group remains apolitical but would continue to advocate good governance.

Musa said: “That CNG, during its last meeting or at any other engagement, neither discussed nor condemned choice of Okowa as the vice president to the PDP presidential candidate;

“That CNG does not know or have any relationship whatsoever with one Bello-Dauda, hence, does not recommend or recommend him as vice presidential candidate for APC.

“While a member or affiliate of the CNG may have his personal opinion on national issues as guaranteed in the Nigeria’s constitution, the CNG hereby disassociates itself from such positions and pronouncement.

“We call on the media to always verify the veracity and authenticity of any statement before going to press.

“We equally advise that journalists should always separate personal opinion of an individual from the collective, official position of the CNG.

“The CNG is resolutely committed to protecting the interest of northern Nigeria without derailing from its ideals of neutrality, good governance and quality leadership.”

