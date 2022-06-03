From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A coalition of Persons with Disabilities in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the party’s 2023 president candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has the wherewithal to lead the country out of poverty, if voted as president in next year’s elections.

Chidi Olujie, who spoke with journalists,in Abuja, said the emergence of Atiku as PDP presidential candidate at the party’s convention, has strenghtened its resolve to win the 2023 polls.

Olujie said the coalition is committed to the mobilizing massively for the actualization of the Atiku’s presidential project, because of their confidence in his ability to move the country forward.

“T he special delegate convention to elect our Presidential Flag-Bearer, has strengthened our party and demonstrated our leader’s readiness to take over the affairs of this country come 2023.

“While I congratulate all party faithfuls on this predictable success, I equally charge all members, regardless of gender, disability, and age, to work harder to deliver all our Candidates come 2023

“We are convinced that Atiku’s presidency is an idea whose time has come and is ready to be validated by the Nigerian masses come 2023. Persons with disabilities believe in your capacity, reckon with your experience and trust your knowledge of the economy and security in leading Nigeria out of the poverty and insecurity situation we found ourselves

“The Coalition recognizes the efforts of all contenders in the last special delegate convention and sincerely appreciates them for deepening democratic ethos and practices within the party by participating in the election.

“However, we want to extend our appreciation to the Governor and Aspirant at the just concluded convention, His Excellency, Right Honourable Aminu Tambuwal, the Governor of Sokoto state, for his magnanimity and show of statesmanship for stepping down for Atiku Abubakar. This singular gesture will undoubtedly remain the cornerstone of our Association as a party that is ready to take leadership.

“We are committed to engaging, mobilizing, and actualizing the Atiku Presidency come 2023. Within our available resources, we shall sensitize, re-oriente, and educate the public in general and persons with disabilities in particular on the necessity of PDP coming back,” he stated.