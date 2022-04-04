From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A coalition of political pressure group, under umbrella of Inter-Party Presidential Consensus Forum (IPCF) has charged the 17 Southern States to adopt Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, as their consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

The coalition also demanded that the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone their presidential tickets to the southern part of the country.

In a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Abubakar Danladi, and Secretary, Olaniyi Adegbite, it charged northern politicians to jettison their 2023 presidential ambition i in the interest of national peace, justice, equity and fairness.

The group, while rationalize its support for Emmanuel, said its survey showed “that most Nigerians, across the country, believed that Presidency should go to the South and that Governor Udom Emmanuel best fits into the frame of the President who has the capacity and state of mind to unite the nation and rebuild her infrastructure after President Buhari’s tenure.

“We have been conducting series of surveys and reviews among Nigerians with Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and the result shows that most Nigerians would support a younger leader as well as power shift to the Southern parts of the country citing national peace, equity, justice and rapid development as major reasons.

“Interestingly, results from the Northern states show that voters from that region preferred a President from the Southern part of the country to succeed President Buhari.

“From the array of leaders including those that have indicated interest in the Presidency, more Nigerians preferred the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, who they believe is young, focussed, accommodating and has demonstrated the capacity to unite Nigerians and get them to work together to rebuild the nation”.