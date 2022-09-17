The Big Tent Coalition on Saturday said it had inaugurated a national Policy Review and Futureview Team to drive issues-based campaign for the Labour Party candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition comprises political parties, social movements and civil society that constitute the Third Force.

The Convener, Prof. Patrick Utomi said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that the Big Tent was reconstituting policy team to drive an issues-based campaign to liberate Nigeria in 2023.

“This is to enhance the functioning of democratic institutions and to begin to restore legitimacy to government,” Utomi, founder of Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), said.

He said that such step became imperative in the face of rising in surge in poverty, inflation, oil theft and the production of oil at close to half of “our OPEC quota”.

According to him, the team of policy players being unveiled will hold its first meeting next week.

He said that its engagement in policy contestation would shed light on why the promise of Nigeria had become blighted.

Utomi, a professor of political economy and management expert, said that the team would suggest how policy could move Nigeria from the obsession with the sharing of hardly existent revenues to production.

The convener said that such expected production could result in a demographic dividend from our youth bulge.

“In assembling this group of citizen actors for the people, primary consideration has been given to competence, passion, inclusion, and commitment to the unity and security of Nigeria and advancing the wellbeing of the people, in the firm belief that a new Nigeria is possible and can be achieved now.

“We are pleased to announce that we have set up a college of spokespersons from every state of the Federation, and the six zones, plus Abuja.

“This is to deepen the communication to the grassroots, of the work of the policy teams as they propose alternatives to extant policies in other to see a shift from revenue bating and conspicuous consumption emphasis to a production culture that will lift up the quality of life of Nigerians.

“This shift in emphasis which will dramatically shrink poverty, and put the Nigerian economy in a place where SDG targets are advanced will form the core of the new orientation,” Utomi said.

He said that the prescriptions would have to include practical, immediately implementable decisions that could stem the rot and reverse Nigeria’s slide.

Utomi, also the Chairman and Leader of the National Consultation Front (NCFront), said that these spokespersons would also communicate the efforts of the Big Tent for Peter Obi Campaign, as the Labour Party candidate.

Utomi said the spokespersons would lead the college of leaders working together to win the 2023 election for the Labour Party.

He said this was necessary to truly enshrine a government of the people, for the people and by the people.

Utomi added: “This group has a duty to be manifestly ethical, accountable and live a disavowal of corruption.

“Due care has been taken to have a team that includes very experienced older leaders, creative and highly exposed younger people, women, the physically challenged and patriots from all parts of Nigeria.

“They are also drawn from academic, policy arena, domain of praxis, civil society, and politicians active in the field.

“I have no doubt that our impact on the coming months will define the future of Nigeria and welcome the team to champion the cause with uncommon dedication to duty for the common man,” he said. (NAN)