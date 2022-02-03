From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

As the 2023 general elections draws near, a group known as Coalition Of Progressive Nigeria Youths has admonished Nigerians especially the youths not to allow their votes to be bought, adding that it is the only weapon to effect change in the country.

This was disclosed at by the national coordinator of the group, Icon Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu at a press conference with the theme: “Mobilising Nigerian youth for the 2023 general election, collection of PVC, shun vote buying, election violence & rigging for nation building.

He emphasised on the need for youths to get their PVC ahead of the next general elections, which according to him is the only weapon we have to make a fundamental statement in the county’s polity and provocliably cause a paradigm shift of power from the incompetent to the competent, old generation to the younger generation.

“2023 is the only opportunity we have got to change the narrative , if we don’t get it right as youths in 2023 , it will take donkey years to actualise our desire for a more prosperous Nigeria.it is time to stand and defend our country, otherwise posterity will not forgive us

“For how long are we to continue to complain about government policies, police brutality ,unemployment , poverty, hunger and poor leadership we need to be part of the nation’s political process and elect credible leaders without ethnic or religious favour”, he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Odimbu further urged Nigerians to be brave and take up a bold step to liberate our generation from the current abyss of perpetual poverty and poor governance, noting that our development as a country is about collective responsibility, which together in unism we can make a meaningful difference.

He also used the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate president Mohammadu Buhari for providing a level playing ground in the nation’s polity.

The group also revealed that after due consideration Hon. Shina Abiola peller has been nominated as the grand commander of the Nigerian youth.

“We have unanimously agreed after due consultations, consolidations in all facets and quarters of the youth constituency to announce and introduce to you the grand commander of the Nigerian youths GCNY a true leader, icon of Nigeria youth, role model, mentor and father an active politician in 9th assembly that has empowered over 1 million Nigerian youths across the country, his Excellency Shina Abiola Peller as the grand commander of the Nigerian youths”, the statement said.

However, they called on him to take up the responsibility and champion the interest of over 65percent of the country’s population and emancipate Nigerians from the shackles of the oppressors and liberate them from the abyss of poverty and poor leadership.