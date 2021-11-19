From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

The Coalition of North Central Groups (CNCG) has called on political parties and stakeholders to zone the 2023 presidential seat to the North Central Region.

Comrade Salahudeen Lukman, Chairman of the group, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Lukman said that zoning the number one seat to the region would guarantee justice, equity and fairness, after the zone had been shut out since the political history of Nigeria.

According to him, 2023 offers party leaders and stakeholders the opportunity to correct the injustice meted to the region.

“We have decided to make this clarion call to our party leaders and stakeholders being the largest political Party in Africa and the major opposition Party in Nigeria that the 2023 Presidency should be conceded to the North Central geo political zone.

“The reasons for this suggestion are very obvious. The North Central geo political zone is the only zone that has not been privileged to produce a democratically elected President or Vice President in the political history of Nigeria. Therefore, for equity and justice the North Central Zone should be considered this time around.

“It is no more news that there are agitations from other zones to produce the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023. These agitations are coming both from the North and the South with each providing reasons for their position which we understand. For instance, since independence in 1960, all other zones have been privileged to produce democratically elected President, Vice President or their equivalent except the North Central Geo Political Zone. Therefore for the sake of equity, fairness and justice, we believe that it is appropriate for the other five zones to graciously concede the Presidency the North Central in 2023,” he said.

While commending the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the successful conduct of their National Convention, Lukman also expressed hope in the party’s readiness to rescue the country from ‘bad governance’.

He said, “Nigerians as at today are convinced of the readiness of PDP to rescue the country from the ineptitude and misrule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration. PDP remains the last hope of the common masses to move them out of poverty, hunger and insecurity bedevilling our dear nation today. Therefore as we strive to avoid the viruses that have afflicted the APC and their administration, our great party the PDP should make conscious and concerted efforts to ensure that equity and justice prevail.

“On this premise, we once again appeal to PDP leaders and stakeholders to consider the North Central for the Presidency in 2023 to ensure stability of our dear country,” he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .