From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

More condemnations have greeted the killing of a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Michael Isaiah, during the Bayelsa State House of Assembly primaries for Ogbia Constituency 1 at Ogbia town in Ogbia Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Douye Diri, who condemned the incident, said it is an isolated incident orchestrated by certain desperate people to undermine the generally peaceful conduct of the primaries across the state.

Diri, therefore, called on security agencies to investigate the cowardly killing and ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

The governor, while condoling with the family of the deceased, stated that PDP remains a peaceful party and would not condone such dastardly acts in the name of politics. Also, the PDP Senatorial district aspirant, Chief Sunday Benson Agadaga, and the Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Council, Ebinyu Turner, condemned the killing of Isaiah. They also called on security agencies to arrest whosoever was behind the killing and bring him to book.

Investigations, however, revealed that the identity of the killer is known to PDP members who were present at the scene, but they are shielding him because of his closeness to an influential top shot in Ogbia council. Sources said the police were yet to effect any arrest because of sad news of the death of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Don Awunah, who was in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, before his death at Garki Hospital Abuja, in the early hours yesterday.

Meanwhile, primaries of the House of Assembly election witnessed a minor upset as a former member of the House, Gabriel Ogbara, defeated incumbent lawmaker, Naomi Ogoli, in Ogbai Constituency II. In Brass constituency 3, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ngobere, emerged as the PDP candidate for the fourth time.

Other results indicated that four members of the constituencies in Southern Ijaw, namely; Felix Ayah, Obolo Bubou, Moses Marlon and Macdonald, were returned as candidates.

In Yenagoa Local Government, the incumbent lawmakers for Yenagoa Constituencies 2 and 3, Ebiuwou Obiyai and Ted Elemeforo, emerged as the candidates, respectively.

Also, in Sagbama, former deputy chief of Staff during the administration of former governor Seriake Dickson emerged the candidate for Sagbama constituency 3, while the incumbent lawmakers, Bernard Kenebai (Sagbama 2) and Dr Godbless Oyinke (1), were elected as candidates.