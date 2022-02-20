From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group from Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State have vowed to work for the return of Hon Dachung Musa Bagos for a second tenure to the House of Representatives, following his outstanding performance and quality representation l.

The constituents spoke yesterday during a fresh empowerment programme organised by the lawmaker in Jos, where 300 constituents each received either N70,000, N45,000, N30,000 and N20,000 cash as scholarship or grant.

Those who benefitted from the empowerment programme includes students, youths, widows and market women from Jos South and Jos East Local Government Areas respectively.

The beneficiaries who were full of joy commended the lawmaker for initiating the programme saying he had impacted their lives positively

They also encouraged the lawmaker to continue to provide dividends of democracy to the people of Jos South and Jos East Local Government Area of the state

Kaneng Davou, a student from the University of Jos who confirmed they received N70,000 cash, said: “I feel very happy that I am a beneficiary of this great offer by the lawmaker. I only applied online and was contacted to come.

“God will bless and reward the lawmaker. He has done very well as a representative of the people and our resolve is that we will vote him again during the 2023 election to continue the good work.”

Another beneficiary, Grace Gyang, a widow, described the lawmaker as “God sent”.

According to her “I was in my house when somebody said she was taking me somewhere and we came here. Unknown to me, she has registered my name as a beneficiary of the Dachung Bagos empowerment programme and luckily, I was selected. I’m surprised at the whole thing because they just gave me the N20,000 cash. My heart is filled with joy and we will ensure that he returns to the National Assembly again to enable him to continue the representation.”

Mr Victor Coker who is the chairman of a verification Committee sent by the Federal Government to monitor the distribution of the funds to the beneficiaries described the exercise as transparent and devoid of deception.

He said “We have come here to monitor the distribution of the funds to intended beneficiaries and from what we have seen we are satisfied because the beneficiaries were able to get the money cash and others confirmed that the money was credited into their accounts and they received alerts even before coming here”

The lawmaker, in an interview with reporters, said that the empowerment programme for members of his constituents was in line with his campaign promise to equip the next generation.

Bagos who spoke through his Senior Legislative Aide, Lang Pwajok, said: “In all, we have about 170 beneficiaries. We approached the selection in different ways. They are those who applied for scholarships online and they were screened and selected.

“They are those who came through us for support and they are those found to be in need and we selected them based on their levels of needs. We will only call on the beneficiaries, especially those in the higher institutions category to work hard so that they can justify the scholarship with good grades.

“We also call on the widows and orphans who received grants to use it judiciously and probably use it start up a business that will be able to sustain them for the future.”